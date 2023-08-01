Database: Pole On Creating Rhythmical Structures

“The idea is to create a rhythmical structure with chords, bass, little sound snippets and delays that combine to create melodies by themselves.

For example, if you repeat a single note in a delay and put it into a room, it starts resonating and builds a melody on top of the basic chord. You never really hear a big tonal change because I’m not going from C major to A major, for example, but melodies seem to appear from the playing of all of those single elements together. Even a resonating snare sound can create a melody.”

Stefan Betke (aka Pole)

database.