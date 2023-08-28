Keywords: Dub

Dub is the echo traces of a sound that just happened, a response following its call, extending the traces as they float on rhythm trajectories. Sound engineers in Jamaica (King Tubby, Lee Perry) were the first to hear dub’s potential, building gear to harness it, hearing the negative space opened up when you mute one part and let another bounce over it, using the wet/dry knobs on effects to reveal the music’s inherent rhythms. Dub creates shifting-time environments, turning one into two into four into eight, the static into the moving, energizing everything it touches.

