Talking About Musical Time

J. and I were talking

about musical technique of a sort,

maybe something more.

We were talking

about the feel of another drummer’s time,

about how in tiny ways

it sounded wonky.

He plays louder instead of stronger I say

making gestures like clouds.

J. reaches for a conclusion already formed.

His playing doesn’t have soul he says

waiting for my response.

(Where does one get soul?)

(You just have it.)

It doesn’t drag or rush though

I split the difference.

But the feel isn’t there, J. rebounds.

It never settles.

Right, it never settles.