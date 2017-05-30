Talking About Musical Time

J. and I were talking
about musical technique of a sort,
maybe something more.
We were talking
about the feel of another drummer’s time,
about how in tiny ways
it sounded wonky.
He plays louder instead of stronger I say
making gestures like clouds.
J. reaches for a conclusion already formed.
His playing doesn’t have soul he says
waiting for my response.
(Where does one get soul?)
(You just have it.)
It doesn’t drag or rush though
I split the difference.
But the feel isn’t there, J. rebounds.
It never settles.
Right, it never settles.