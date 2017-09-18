One thought on “From Organ and Crotales Music: “Closing”

  1. beautiful Tom!

    I imagine you don’t produce CD copies anymore, but if you do, please bring a couple on Wed/Thurs this week – I’ll be in for Junior. Charlotte, my yoga teacher, is excited to hear your latest 3 or so albums, and she’s ready to buy them – and also sell them in her yoga studio….did she ever sell any for you before??

    see you soon, Robert

    >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s