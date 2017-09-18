From Organ and Crotales Music: “Closing” Posted on September 18, 2017 by Thomas Brett Share this:FacebookEmailRedditMoreTwitterLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Thomas Brett View all posts by Thomas Brett
One thought on “From Organ and Crotales Music: “Closing””
beautiful Tom!
I imagine you don’t produce CD copies anymore, but if you do, please bring a couple on Wed/Thurs this week – I’ll be in for Junior. Charlotte, my yoga teacher, is excited to hear your latest 3 or so albums, and she’s ready to buy them – and also sell them in her yoga studio….did she ever sell any for you before??
see you soon, Robert
