Resonant Thoughts: Robert Atwan On Essay Aesthetics 

Posted on by Thomas Brett

In his forward to The Best American Essays (2015), series editor Robert Atwan suggests some stylistic attributes of the essay form. Ideally, essays:

• foreground the writing process in the writing itself

• allow the author to reject any authoritative posture

• are an anti-systematic, anti-rhetorical method of composition

• are prose with an unfinished quality

and

• reflect the mind in process, showing thoughts appearing to be generated from the act of writing rather than from a preconceived plan.

