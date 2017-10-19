Resonant Thoughts: Gerhard Richter On Art

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“Art is not a substitute religion: it is a religion (in the true sense of the word: ‘binding back’, ‘binding’ to the unknowable, transcending reason, transcendent being).”

– Notes, 1964-65

“Art is the highest form of hope.”

– Text for catalog of documents 7, Kassel, 1982

Question: And what is it that connects Vermeer, Palladio, Bach, Cage?

“It’s that same quality I’ve been talking about. It’s neither contrived, nor surprising and smart, not baffling, not witty, not interesting, not cynical, it can’t be planned and it probably can’t even be described. It’s just good.”

– I Have Nothing to Say and I’m Saying It, Conversation between Gerhard Richter and Nicholas Serota, Spring 2011

