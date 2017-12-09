Curating The Week: Free Jazz, Voice, Burial

• A short documentary about free jazz.

“Part of the creativity is in the listening.”

• A brief article about how hearing the human voice is multisensory.

“We rely on a panoply of sensory experiences to navigate the medium of sound. The multisensory ensemble helps us to discuss a speaker’s emotions and feelings through the conveyance of voice, creating interior meaning through metaphor. Description of touch and other senses can illuminate voice’s deep meaning and its acoustic properties at once. Next time you hear a soft voice, reflect on the engaging feeling of softness that makes your experience so much more meaningful.”

•A video essay about the creative strategies Burial used to make his 2007 recording Untrue.