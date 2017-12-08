Resonant Thoughts: Jaron Lanier’s “Dawn of the New Everything” (2017)

“When we think technology can surpass our bodies in a comprehensive way, we are forgetting what we know about our bodies and physical reality. The universe doesn’t have infinitely fine grains, and the body is already tuned in as finely as anything can ever be, when it needs to be” (49).

“The unceasing flow of tiny learning forces—pressed finger against pliant material, sensor cell in the skin exciting a neuron that signals the brain as the pressure reflects—this flow is the blood of perception” (50).

-Jaron Lanier,

Dawn of the New Everything: Encounters with Reality and Virtual Reality (2017)