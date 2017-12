Play for a while—

nothing sounds good,

this isn’t working

(despair).

Try again, play for a while—

a few moments sounds ok,

but this still isn’t working

(despair).

Realize you’re not listening to what you’re doing—

so play again, this time listening to what is, not what isn’t:

now you head in a different direction

which wasn’t what was expected,

but maybe it can work

(hope).

Is there a way out?