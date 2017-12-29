Curating The Week: Harold Budd, Jonathan Franzen, Artificial Voices

• Another interview with Harold Budd.

“‘My preferred way of working at the moment is improvisation, but not just anything,’ Budd says. ‘I want it to be grounded in something that’s feasible, organic and personal. I try to direct it towards specific goals. To make it sound pretty, frankly – if I can use that word in modern music, these days.’”

• An essay by Jonathan Franzen.

“One of the mysteries of literature is that personal substance, as perceived by both the writer and the reader, is situated outside the body of either of them, on some kind of page. How can I feel realer to myself in a thing I’m writing than I do inside my body? How can I feel closer to another person when I’m reading her words than I do when I’m sitting next to her? The answer, in part, is that both writing and reading demand full attentiveness. But it surely also has to do with the kind of ordering that is possible only on the page.”

• An article about a very realistic sounding artificial voice.

“The method uses a particular type of neural-network architecture to create sound, and is said to represent a significant leap forward in artificial-voice technology. It also raises difficult questions about how close to ‘human’ we want our artificial voices to sound.”