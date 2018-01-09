Freestyle: Sampling A Thought

Put an idea into the Grid sampler to hear what happens:
Happens….Happens…Happens…Happens…
It’s a two-part sound, a high tone followed by a lower one: ha—ppens.
The ha sustains a pitch,
while the ppens falls off after the plosive
with a slight downward pitch bend.
Isolate the ha and assign it to a pad.
Drum it:
Ha…ha…ha-ha-haha…ha-ha-haha…
Its semantic word sense is gone, replaced by a free-floating sound sense.
Drum the isolated syllable—ha-ha-haha—ha-ha—haha—to make a rhythm of it.
It’s the sound of someone laughing now, a finger drummer’s puppet.
Make it a 3:2 clave rhythm: Ha-ha-ha—ha-ha—.
Play to a click to sequence the rhythm, to affix it to the Grid.
Now the ha is free of happens,
turned into a looping laughing.
It’s cool and it’s useless at the same time.
Now what do you do?