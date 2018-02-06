Searches That Brought You Here: LEGO, Victor Wooten, Stewie Griffin

• LEGO nothing commercial. This search brought you to my post on the music used in a Lego commercial. I wrote:

“The music also conjures feeling through that piano sound. For a long time now, the piano has been the ultimate symbol of the middle-class home and of having the financial means, time, and space to take music lessons and practice. The instrument might also be coded as having a feminine sound. In the Lego ad, we never see the young girl playing piano, but we might imagine her being able to play something like this two-chord progression. Finally, the piano sound is an acoustic touchstone that we can relate to as the sound of an instrument that many of us learned to play–a little or a lot–when we were children. Its resonance and warmth suggests an interior world of thinking, imagination, and creativity.” Read the post here.

• who is Michael in the music lesson. the concept of music and discipline. These searches brought you to one of my most read posts, a review of Victor Wooten’s The Music Lesson. Wooten is a remarkable bass player and his book is a remarkable hybrid of fiction, memoir, self-help, and New Age-ish Quest narrative. I wrote:

“The Music Lesson is an idealized account of the musician as a kind of deeply knowing, in-tune seer, healer, and phenomenologist. Michael and the other teachers in Wooten’s life are voiceboxes for the author’s own musical philosophy, and while these at times cartoonish characters are a writerly conceit, it’s a conceit that works well to get Wooten’s many thought-provoking points across. Moreover, it perhaps goes without saying that it’s difficult to talk about philosophical aspects of musical experience without risking sounding cliché or even New-Agey. So hats off to Wooten for trying. I’m glad that I stuck with his zany story to its end.” Read the post here.

• Stevie explains chords. This search lead you to my post on the inimitable Stewie Griffin, the baby in Family Guy who sings a song about music theory. It’s awesome. I wrote:

“The remarkable thing about this song is how economically (not to mention humorously) it explains not only basic western music theory but also how musicians–even cartoon musicians–put this theory into action as they write songs about their experiences.” Read the post here.