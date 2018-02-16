Curating The Week: Music Improvisation Documentaries, Walking And Creativity, Universals In Music

Posted on by Thomas Brett

cropped-img_3011.jpg

On The Edge, an awesome four-part BBC series on improvisation written by Derek Bailey (1930-2005) that surveys a range of music making.

An article about waking and creativity.

“What is it about walking, in particular, that makes it so amenable to thinking and writing? The answer begins with changes to our chemistry.”

An article about searching for universals in music. (This article got ethnomusicologists talking.)

“The project’s first paper, published in journal Current Biology this week, is an attempt to see if lullabies, dance songs, healing and love songs contain features that make them recognizable to anyone.”

Published by Thomas Brett

