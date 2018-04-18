Driving Hi Hats

I noticed the sound while driving

flipping through radio stations

listening to new york’s hottest hip hop and r & b

not from back then

but from the edge of right now

a soundtrack to the road’s present

I keep pursuing over the horizon

I noticed the hi hats

chattering in double-time

sixteenth and thirty-second notes

dividing and slicing the beat

which was otherwise so spacious

so empty and slow

like my thoughts

cymbals telling a high frequency story

about music technology

speaking too

guiding hands

to the “note repeat” button

to the “double time” function

that sounds cool.

let’s keep that.

those hats definitely make the beat better.