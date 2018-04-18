Driving Hi Hats

I noticed the sound while driving
flipping through radio stations
listening to new york’s hottest hip hop and r & b
not from back then
but from the edge of right now
a soundtrack to the road’s present
I keep pursuing over the horizon
I noticed the hi hats
chattering in double-time
sixteenth and thirty-second notes
dividing and slicing the beat
which was otherwise so spacious
so empty and slow
like my thoughts
cymbals telling a high frequency story
about music technology
speaking too
guiding hands
to the “note repeat” button
to the “double time” function
that sounds cool.
let’s keep that.
those hats definitely make the beat better.