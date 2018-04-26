Freestyle: Music Aphorisms 5

Posted on by Thomas Brett

FullSizeRender-61

Browsing through sound presets in soft synthesizers reminds us that sound designers
do not necessarily create sounds that are musical. (Are they musicians?)

Our ears relish relations and meaningful patterns in the music
more than (merely) attractive sounds.

It’s as if the busy hi hat patterns in contemporary hip hop are (desperately) trying to get free from the unchanging beats.

The predictive failure of Spotify’s “Related Artists” algorithm is to due to the fact that it relies on the supposed relevance of what others are listening to
as a way of categorizing music.
But our tastes don’t work this way.

The goal of editing music on a computer is the same as editing text:
you want to make what you have c l e a r e r.

Remember: the beat in beat-heavy music is making a statement
to guide how you’re supposed to interact with it.

Noise in music has clear points of diminishing returns,
beyond which the noise obliterates saying something.

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s