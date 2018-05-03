Ventrilo-Dialogue: A Conversation Between A Composer And A Remixer

Composer: I want to talk to you about creativity

and the differences between my musical work and yours.

Remixer: Sounds good.

But already I’m wondering why the differences are so crucial to you?

C: For one thing, it’s hard for me to consider what you do as music.

R: Ahh. Because I don’t play an “instrument”

or write down “notes” in one way or another?

C: Exactly that. But also it has to do with your sounds.

R: Well this is off to an awkward start.

Maybe I can convince you that what I do is music?

C: Maybe.

I guess I’m saying that I’ve always been clear about what I do:

I write melodies and chords at a keyboard,

I notate my parts,

and arrange them for various instruments.

I’m a builder who works with tangible sonic things.

R: I’m a builder too.

C: No, you’re a deconstructor.

R: Let me finish!

I build upon previously recorded music using my studio as a compositional tool.

C: But you don’t play an instrument, nor can you read music.

R: I play my laptop.

C: So does everyone else with GarageBand. And this means what exactly?

R: It means I do everything:

I can conjure a keyboard, a mixing desk, samplers, synthetic and acoustic sounds, effects—almost anything you can imagine or can’t yet imagine.

C: So you’re a master of none?

R: I never said I was a master of anything.

•

C: How do you stay focused?

Where are your constraints—

the way I’m constrained by the staves on my notation paper?

R: I can do anything. So no constraints.

C: But if you can do anything,

then why is so much of your work four-on-the-floor dance music?

You have to admit it’s kind of relentless, that music.

R: Because that’s where the money is

and remixing continues the tradition

of making music danceable.

Occasionally ambient, but usually danceable.

It’s a legacy from disco.

C: So you do have constraints after all—commercial ones.

R: I do, but so do you.

Your music needs a concert hall or a TV-film context

for people to listen to it,

let alone notice it.

C: True. But at least I write my own stuff.

You, on the other hand, take my music.

R: Your music is never finished.

C: No, I’m pretty sure it’s finished when I finish it.

R: But it can always become something else.

Music is mutable, protean, liquid and elastic.

•

C: But you’re playing with authorship here.

R: Well, aren’t you overvaluing authorship?

C: No, authorship is the only way we know who did what and when.

R: Why is that important?

C: So we get paid, and for the historical record.

R: Well, what if you were always paid?

C: I’d still feel ripped off by your work.

It takes me a long time to come up with my music, you know!

As I said, people should know who did what and when.

R: I guess I agree with that, though I don’t dwell on such questions.

C: But how are you agreeing when your work is derivative, parasitical even?

R: What do you expect me to do differently?

C: To start, do something original with your tools

and don’t depend on the work of others.

R: It seems that you’re hung up on defining.

Like what is original anyhow?

The wonderful thing about the technologies I use

is that they severely blur the lines between things—

between acoustic and virtual, between human and machine,

between original and copy.

My equipment encourages me to undefine.

C: Is that even a word?

R: It is.

C: Anyway, isn’t the goal of the composer to define

and not just accept musical things as they are?

As the critic John Berger once said, the given is a prison.

I don’t hear electronic musicians pushing boundaries.

I hear them hiding behind wild sounds.

R: Well, I never said that I’m composing. I’m assembling.

C: Deconstructing.

R: That too, fine, okay.

C: It’s just not clear to me what you stand for

besides being beholden the capabilities of your equipment

and being a digital dilettante.

R: It seems we have some philosophical differences when it comes to what we do.

C: I guess so. I have nothing against your work,

it’s just that I have yet to hear you do something interesting.

R: And what are the criteria that would make it so?

C: Something my body would recognize and understand as music.

R: Let’s continue this conversation again. I think there’s more to unpack.

C: We can agree on that!

•