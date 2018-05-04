Curating The Week: Jon Hopkins, David Van Koevering, Making A Pop Hit

• An interview with Jon Hopkins.

“With the program I use now, Ableton, it’s quite easy to imagine how one sound could lead to the birth of another. On the track ‘Feel First Life’, I have a synth sound that gradually morphs into a choral sound. That idea of a 15-part choir appearing out of the fabric of electronic sounds was what I was looking to do all those years ago. Trying to work out how to get that on to an electronic album without it sounding ridiculous was one of the fun challenges.”

• An article about David Van Koevering and the Moog synthesizer.

“Van Koevering believed that the possibility of new sounds brought with it the possibility for new feelings, new experiences, new ways and means of transcendence.”

• A video documentary about the making of a pop hit.

“Using voice memos, demos, texts and interviews, we reconstruct the wild ride of how Zedd, Maren Morris and a 23-year-old songwriter turned a few chords into an enormous hit.”