“The ‘nature of sound’…is not a/any/all sound’s essential or absolute guise (as such divination is impossible) but its irreducible behavior, distinctive apparition and ingrained purpose. It eschews any essence as to what it might be—as if it is a metaphor pointing to some sonic soul that has motivated the act of description—and instead accepts its pliability, malleability and flexibility as its power.

– Philip Brophy, 100 Modern Soundtracks (2004), p. 6.