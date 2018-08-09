Resonant Thoughts: Paul Fournel’s “Need For The Bike” (2003)

“To create a desire for something one needs to engage in a labor of human happiness. Need is a demanding and obscure thing that defines the dependence of one person on another. To identify it and want it is to define oneself as a person. That’s the secret of culture, the secret of cuisine, the secret of kindness. It’s also the secret of tiny Fournel on his bike in the vast countryside, miraculously in equilibrium on his two wheels, trying to catch his own shadow.”

– Paul Fournel, Need For The Bike (2003), p. 147.

