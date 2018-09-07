Writing About Music

Write about what is happening in the music in real-time.

Write about what the music reminds you of.

Write about how the music relates to other similar and dissimilar musics.

Write about what the music signifies.

Write about how the music was made.

Write about historical precedents for the music.

Write about the music as represented in notation.

Write about fans’ understanding of the music.

Write about how the music comes up short.

Write about how the music excels.

Write about what the music means to you.