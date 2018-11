We were talking tech

about the Jetsons watch

that takes calls and your pulse

and a tablet with glass touchscreen

then I remembered my old computer

in the 90s with black and white graphics

and a MIDI connection

beloved for simulating music

I said I’m astonished

by digital’s latest

and do you think maybe

one day our minds will catch up?

Share this: Facebook

Email

Reddit

More

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...