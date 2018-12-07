How I Use Brett’s Sound Picks

My Spotify playlist, Brett’s Sound Picks 2018, is an ever-growing collection of favorite pieces of music from the past year. Once a week I comb through new releases in search of good stuff—and I keep finding it. The playlist now has almost 80 tracks.

I listen to it often to get ideas, pressing Shuffle to hear what comes up. The musics surprise me, in part because I don’t always remember a piece I added, and also because some the music is exceptional.

So, a suggestion: consider creating your own collection (of music, quotes, recipes) with enough items that you’ll find fresh juxtapositions when you press Shuffle.