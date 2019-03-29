Resonant Thought: Henri Lefebvre’s “Everyday Life in the Modern World” (1971) 

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“Does music express the secret nature of everyday life, or compensate, on the contrary, for its triviality and superficiality?…Music is nothing else but number and proportion (intervals, rhythm, timbres) and it is at the same time nothing else but lyricism, profusion and dream. It is all vitality, exuberance and sensuality and all analysis, precision and permanence; but only the greatest composers know how to reconcile the two facets.”

– Henri Lefebvre, Everyday Life in the Modern World (1971), p. 20.

