Curating The Week: Forgetting, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Stoicism

Posted on by Thomas Brett

cropped-img_3011.jpg

An article on forgetting.

“Forgetting is a dynamic ability, crucial to memory retrieval, mental stability and maintaining one’s sense of identity. That’s because remembering is a dynamic process. At a biochemical level, memories are not pulled from the shelf like stored videos but pieced together — reconstructed — by the brain.”

A review of Karl Ove Knausgaard’s book on the art of Edvard Munch.

“Though the book fails in the ways it must, it succeeds where others have failed, in its ability to imbue its failure with its own blend of artifice and truth, cliché and possibility, openness and closedness, creating something that may prove to be classic.”

A comic about stoicism.

Stoicism-blog.jpg

 

Published by Thomas Brett

