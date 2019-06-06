1000 Alignments

Posted on by Thomas Brett

Fix the structure. Fix the mix.
Fix the order. Fix the bliss.

Fix the treble. Fix the bass.
Fix the reverbs. Fix the space.

Fix the rhythms. Fix the beats.
Fix the quantize. Fix the key.

Fix the panning. Fix the flow.
Fix the aura. Fix the tone.

Fix the repetition. Fix the time.
Fix the stasis. Fix the line.

Fix the effects. Fix the sends.
Fix the routing. Fix the sense.

Fix the variations. Fix the theme.
Fix the turnaround. Fix the dream.

Fix the noises. Fix the hiss.
Fix the energy. Fix the clicks.

Fix the style. Fix the meaning.
Fix the music into sounds of gleaming.

