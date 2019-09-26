Resonant Thoughts: Richard Seymour’s “The Twittering Machine” (2019)

“It is this matrix that our passions, our desires, are accumulated as data, the better to manipulate and manage them. We confess to the machine while we walk, offering little ambulatory prayers. In doing so, we become cyborg beings: an assemblage of organic and inorganic materials, bits of technology, flesh and teeth, pieces of media, snippets of code holding it all together. The connections between the parts as simple and fluid as the fingers skating with practiced precision over a glassy surface. As Donna Haraway once wrote, our bodies don’t stop at the skin. Their very physical infrastructures now extend halfway round the world.”

Richard Seymour, The Twittering Machine (2019), p. 70.