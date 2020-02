I wonder how

many times the music

has been listened to

lemme check the stats

click to see who’s there

oh someone in Mexico

and Berlin

Los Angeles and London

they’re streaming it

but why that track

what do they like

how do they use it

and what about the others

they’re better than the old stuff

those would be the ones to hear.

