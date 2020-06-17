Resonant Thoughts: Guy Sigsworth On Fast And Slow Creativity

Posted on by Thomas Brett

“For me, there are two types of creativity: fast and slow. The spontaneous, explosive side, where I’m generating ideas quickly; and the refining, organising side, where I slowly make it fit together into a satisfying whole. It’s important to know whether, at any moment, you need to be in fast mode or slow mode.

I imagine the best live concert being as moment-to-moment unpredictable as a Cecil Taylor free jazz improvisation; and the best studio recording being as detailed, planned and perfect as a Miyazaki stop-frame animation. Again, it’s fast mode versus slow mode.”

Guy Sigsworth

(Related reading: Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking, Fast and Slow)

