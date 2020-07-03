Resonant Thoughts: Donella H. Meadow’s Guidelines for Living in a World of Systems

Posted on by Thomas Brett

51frZKhRiIL._SX330_BO1,204,203,200_

Get the beat of the system.

Expose your mental models to the light of day.

Honor, respect, and distribute information.

Use language with care and enrich it with systems concepts.

Pay attention to what is important, not just what is quantifiable.

Made feedback policies for feedback systems.

Go for the good of the whole.

Listen to the wisdom of the system.

Locate responsibility within the system.

Stay humble—stay a learner.

Celebrate complexity.

Expand time horizons.

Defy the disciplines.

Expand the boundary of caring.

Don’t erode the goal of goodness.

Donella H. Meadows, Thinking in Systems: A Primer (2008), p. 194-195.

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s