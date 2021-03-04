Not’s Power

When you’re not selling anything
not networking
not trying to get ahead
not leveraging upon your existing skills
not building on your success
not trying to fit in
not playing to the crowd
not being on message
not showing gratitude
not easy listening
not putting on airs
not seeing it in perspective
not humble bragging
not doing it with a goal in mind
not giving a shout out
not tipping your cap
not double clicking
not subscribing and smashing that Like button
not having it all figured out
not rather being somewhere else
not going down the rabbit hole
not swayed by the algorithm
not the targeted demographic
not distracted by the noise around the signal
not embroidering your story
not looking to theories to answers that you practice—
isn’t what where you want to be?