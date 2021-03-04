Not’s Power

When you’re not selling anything

not networking

not trying to get ahead

not leveraging upon your existing skills

not building on your success

not trying to fit in

not playing to the crowd

not being on message

not showing gratitude

not easy listening

not putting on airs

not seeing it in perspective

not humble bragging

not doing it with a goal in mind

not giving a shout out

not tipping your cap

not double clicking

not subscribing and smashing that Like button

not having it all figured out

not rather being somewhere else

not going down the rabbit hole

not swayed by the algorithm

not the targeted demographic

not distracted by the noise around the signal

not embroidering your story

not looking to theories to answers that you practice—

isn’t what where you want to be?