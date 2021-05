“Words, spoken or handwritten, echo the pulse of things. They can caress, startle, enchant, repel…”

“We might cease our endless writing about performance, and become performers ourselves.”

“…we should work our words as craftsmen work their materials, in ways that testify, in their inscriptive traces, to the labour of their production, and that offer these inscriptions as things of beauty in themselves.”

Tim Ingold, Correspondences (2021, pp. 197, 201, 203)