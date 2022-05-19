Resonant Thoughts: Ian Kirkpatrick On Dynamics

“There are only certain ways to have dynamics in your song: there is volume, there is brightness, and then there is stereo field. Sometimes I want a chorus to explode outward, and I want the drums to be mono in a certain place, and then get wider. You also can get such a crazy contrast sometimes by cutting off a reverb tail. You establish a space, and then you violate it. That catches people’s ears. I try to be very mindful of where my delays are ending and where my reverbs are.”

Ian Kirkpatrick, Sound On Sound