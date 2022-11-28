Workflow Advice Developed, Not Given

Be comfortable with solitary work, committing to aesthetic decisions

(Is this sufficiently enchanting? Is it balanced just so?), and trusting your own counsel.

Always work towards the next thing.

The current piece may not be ideal, but take learnings from it into the next one.

Use your work as a means to refine your default. Take quick written notes on what worked to gradually nudge your workflow habits in a direction that serves you.

Finish everything begun, simply to practice the process of finishing.

Use time as bakers do—as an ingredient. Return to a work after an interval, numerous times. It’s over time that both you and the thing you’ve been making learn and take shape.

Instead of inhabiting cycles of worrying/wondering/what if?, build something!