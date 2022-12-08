Resonant Thoughts: Floating Points On Playing With Modulation

“When I listen to musicians–when I see a cellist embodying a cello, I want to hear into their soul. I feel that’s fairly easy however good you are as a cellist, because you’re connected to that object. But with a synthesizer it’s a lot harder because you’re behind all these circuits. So I long for electronic music where you hear beyond the instrument into the soul of the performer, and my entire search, my entire practice is that. So sure, I’ll dial in this sound, but you have to play with the modulation whilst you’re playing it to convey that soul of the instrument.”

Sam Shephard (Floating Points)

