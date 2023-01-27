Curating The Week: How To Get New Ideas, Attention, 40 Useful Concepts

• An essay about how to get new ideas.



“The way to get new ideas is to notice anomalies: what seems strange, or missing, or broken?”

• An article about monks and attention.

“We inherited the monkish obsession with attention, and even inherited their moral judgments about the capacity, or failure, to concentrate. But most of us did not inherit their clarity about what is worthy of our concentration.”

“One uncomfortable explanation for why so many aspects of modern life corrode our attention is that they do not merit it. The problem for those of us who don’t live in monasteries but hope to make good use of our days is figuring out what might.”

• An article about 40 useful concepts.

“The mark of useful info is that it makes us act differently.”