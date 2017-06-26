The Composer

The process sometimes begins

by imagining an impossible place

remote overlooking the ocean

in Malibu or Majorca or Milos.

The house is white concrete,

all square corners and panorama glass.

The sunlight falls into empty interiors

leaving rectangular shadows that lengthen

as the afternoon ticks by.

The wind sings through open windows,

the ocean below churns itself

into deepest blues

over and over,

a surfscape rumbling.

The lengthening light,

the zephyr melodies and water rhythms

slow your thoughts

into forgetting they had goals.

There is no need for music here,

but your game is making some

on a piano in the empty room,

turning reveries into something else.

No one will hear it anyway

so you sit down and begin to play.