Reading Analogically: Alain Passard’s Axis Of Creativity And Gestures

“You see, color is an axis of creativity. Arrange your yellow, crimson, green ingredients. When you begin your dish like this, you can play with it” (29).

“With colors, I never go wrong. You choose the colors, you listen” (30).

(From Christophe Blain, In the Kitchen with Alain Passard)

•

“We don’t record anything. We don’t write anything down. That forces us to keep looking.”

“You sense [Passard’s] concentration through the calm, focused gestures. He always talks about ‘the gesture.'”

“Either we like the gesture, either we like the hand, or we don’t. There is that one gesture to which we can add an elegance, that love.”

“I am never happier than when I put my fingers on a new gesture, a new flavor.”

(From Chef’s Table: France)