Counterpoint

Lessons on how to live

are everywhere sounding

in the relationships

among human part-writing

watch how people move

their melodies along

with and against

the tunes of others

to create reluctant harmony

or passing polyrhythm

notes interdependent

yet disguised

as offset, mirror, retrograde, inversion

following rules

to avoid parallel thoughts

and move in contrary motion

building from the bass

to keep experience florid

listen how we move

our thoughts along

contrapuntal lines and passing notes

reaching towards consonance

forever delaying that final cadence.