Counterpoint

Posted on by Thomas Brett
Lessons on how to live
are everywhere sounding
in the relationships
among human part-writing

watch how people move
their melodies along
with and against
the tunes of others
to create reluctant harmony
or passing polyrhythm

notes interdependent
yet disguised
as offset, mirror, retrograde, inversion
following rules
to avoid parallel thoughts
and move in contrary motion
building from the bass
to keep experience florid

listen how we move
our thoughts along
contrapuntal lines and passing notes
reaching towards consonance
forever delaying that final cadence.

