The Improviser

Improvising is a litmus

of the thinking under the notes

the knowledge behind the gestures

the taste over the technique:

hands on strings

the musician tunes into concord

then embarks slow and spare

bird flight from a distance

sounding the scale notes

one after another, climbing

tracking free meter beats, counting

slow phrases, color the mood

circle a theme to explore

spontaneity, change of direction,

reiteration and insistence,

swoop onto anything

to make a yes of a maybe

extend the tradition

of instrumental relating

under the fingers, in the muscles

flying without alighting,

mapping without compass,

reconfiguring the already heard

into new intensities of time.