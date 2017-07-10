The Improviser

Posted on by Thomas Brett

Improvising is a litmus
of the thinking under the notes
the knowledge behind the gestures
the taste over the technique:

hands on strings
the musician tunes into concord
then embarks slow and spare
bird flight from a distance

sounding the scale notes
one after another, climbing
tracking free meter beats, counting
slow phrases, color the mood

circle a theme to explore
spontaneity, change of direction,
reiteration and insistence,
swoop onto anything
to make a yes of a maybe
extend the tradition
of instrumental relating
under the fingers, in the muscles

flying without alighting,
mapping without compass,
reconfiguring the already heard
into new intensities of time.

