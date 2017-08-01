Curating The Week: Pierre Soulages, Hearing Loss And Volume, Afro-Peruvian Music Meets Electronic Music 

Posted on by Thomas Brett

cropped-img_3011.jpg

• A short video on French artist and sculptor Pierre Soulages on his creative process and use of black paint.

“It’s the light that is the real tool!”

 

An article about hearing loss and volume at popular music shows.

“If musicians and listeners are both suffering as a result of exposure to loud music, then why don’t venues just turn the volume down?”

• A Red Bull Music Academy documentary about Afro-Peruvian music (meeting electronic music).

“I believe that the best refresher for native music is to fusion it.”

