Curating The Week: Pierre Soulages, Hearing Loss And Volume, Afro-Peruvian Music Meets Electronic Music 

• A short video on French artist and sculptor Pierre Soulages on his creative process and use of black paint.

“It’s the light that is the real tool!”

• An article about hearing loss and volume at popular music shows.

“If musicians and listeners are both suffering as a result of exposure to loud music, then why don’t venues just turn the volume down?”

• A Red Bull Music Academy documentary about Afro-Peruvian music (meeting electronic music).

“I believe that the best refresher for native music is to fusion it.”