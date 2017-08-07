Resonant Thoughts: Robert Barry’s “The Music Of The Future”

Posted on by Thomas Brett

9781910924877

“There is a specific temporality to social media. It is a time of perpetual manufactured crisis, in which we are constantly being prodded, reminded, and cajoled into updating, clicking our approval or disapproval, or merely checking in and registering our presence.”

“But if social media constructs its own time, what kind of music would be specific to that temporality? If Muzak, the radio, and records each brought about their own distinct forms, shouldn’t streaming services too? What, we might ask, does Spotify want?”
– Robert Barry, The Music of the Future (2017), pp. 157-158.

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s