Resonant Thoughts: Robert Barry’s “The Music Of The Future”

“There is a specific temporality to social media. It is a time of perpetual manufactured crisis, in which we are constantly being prodded, reminded, and cajoled into updating, clicking our approval or disapproval, or merely checking in and registering our presence.”

“But if social media constructs its own time, what kind of music would be specific to that temporality? If Muzak, the radio, and records each brought about their own distinct forms, shouldn’t streaming services too? What, we might ask, does Spotify want?”

– Robert Barry, The Music of the Future (2017), pp. 157-158.