Curating The Week: Creative Work, Style And Monoculture, Ambient Church Music

Posted on by Thomas Brett

cropped-img_3011.jpg

An article about creative work.

“Resist the urge to judge your art prematurely, or to abandon it altogether. Just welcome what comes, and let it be that simple.”

An article about style and monoculture.

“Since the early 1990s, Eijkelboom has surreptitiously photographed pedestrians in urban settings, for no longer than two hours in each location. The resulting image grids reveal not only the way styles fluctuate over time (remember flannels?) but also the broader assimilation of street fashion into a kind of homogenized transnational monoculture. In short, the unhindered flow of global commerce has left us all wearing the same thing.”

An article about ambient church music.

“He would rather call these events ‘community experiences’ (and never ‘concerts’), where, he believes, ‘large groups of people can focus on channeling something greater than themselves.’”

Published by Thomas Brett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s