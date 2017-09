Hey what’s up?

Nothing. You?

I’m working.

Oh ya?

Ya.

•

What—Is it some new music?

Yeah, but you interrupted it.

(laughs)

I was right in the middle of something and I had to stop recording.

•

Where are you?

Driving.

Okay.

•

You’re happy as a clam when you’re in that little world, eh?

Pretty much, until you broke the spell.

So that’s your definition of music then–a ‘spell’?

It was, until just now.

(laughs)

•

Actually lemme me call you back later. I have to go.

Okay, no worries.

(hangs up)

•