Freestyle: Music Aphorisms

The louder the music, the harder it is to listen to it.

•

Music silences verbal thinking, offering it another medium.

•

Music is vibration’s grand invention.

•

People are like tuning forks—always catching and matching one another’s vibes.

•

Big data misunderstands the nature of your musical tastes.

•

Music playlists are covert forms of style discrimination.

•

Four-on-the-floor beats reduce any music’s expressive options—literally boxing it in.

•

Music that’s immune to repetition’s deleterious effects

(e.g. rendering something less interesting over time)

is the music most worth your listening time.

•

After the fact, musical style can be mapped as a linear progression,

but that’s not how it’s evolving right now.

•

Music soundtracks suggest that we always need help

interpreting the emotional undercurrents of a situation.

•

Rhythmically complex music and melodically complex music

are like stories about themselves,

teaching us how to track multiple characters at the same time.

•

The quieter the music, the more resonant its gestures.