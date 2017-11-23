Resonant Thoughts: Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow’s “Portable Stereo” (2017)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

 

“Listening to music on a smartphone is not like listening to music on a Walkman. Again, the phone’s functions undermines one another. We are perennially subject to interruptions and temptations. Dead time—waiting for the bus, waiting in line, and so on—is filled by checking Facebook instead of letting our minds wander. While the Walkman fended off boredom during those same kinds of moments, its effect on our minds could not have been more different. It was a machine for daydreaming.”

-Rebecca Tuhus-Dubrow, Portable Stereo, p. 106.

