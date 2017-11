Think of a song

as a mind-expander,

a drug for losing yourself

through its insistent propositions

maybe that’s the thinking

of the subway guitar guy

who plays “Fast Car” each night

choosing just the first bit

that sounds like African kora

looping around and around

setting up what’s to come

it’s so catchy

but he never goes beyond it

to tell Ms Chapman’s blues story

using music for hypnosis

instead of a drive towards change.