The repeating sequence

has a fixed number of steps

that return again and again

a sixteen beat cycle, one measure of time

downbeats—1, 5, 9, 13—on the kick

backbeats—3, 7, 11, 15—on the snare

offbeats—2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16—on the hats

the groove locked

tempo steady

rhythms measured

a repeating sequence just like your life.