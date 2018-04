To know how a music works over time

notice it aimed years later

somewhere else and far away

in a Target or Macy’s

where the song has you

under its fluorescence

tingeing the silence

as a woman sniffs diffusers

comparing the feeling

of lavender and matcha

and Howard in returns (his ears are huge)

takes the box of broken dinner plates

but fumbles the receipt

calling over the manager

for permission to override the system—

music works like that.