Resonant Thoughts: Carlo Rovelli's "The Order Of Time" (2018)

Posted on by Thomas Brett

Unknown.jpeg

“What we call ‘time’ is a complex collection of structures, of layers” (4).

“There is not one single time; there is a vast multitude of them” (16).

“Time passes more slowly for the one who keeps moving” (38).

“Time is the measurement of change” (63).

“Time is nothing but the registering of movement” (64).

“We understand the world by studying change, not by studying things” (101).

“We are memory. We are nostalgia. We are longing for a future that will not come.
The clearing that is opened up in this way, by memory and by anticipation, is time” (202).

Published by Thomas Brett

