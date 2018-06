Pop is simple form

predictably returning

the young showing off their catchy hooks

classical is complex form

elite and large-scale

snobby about its origins

country is conservative thought

regular guy sound

ideology disguised as sentimentality

metal is a blade sharpened

through distortion and volume

angry about its isolation

dance is four-on-the-floor

lost in relentless moments

its beats open to all

experimental grows wild

a weed form self-conscious

about what it wants to be.